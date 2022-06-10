Tesla cancels hiring events in China after Elon Musk's job cuts remark

Tesla has cancelled three online recruitment events in China scheduled for this month, as recently reported by Reuters. This comes after Elon Musk last week threatened job cuts at the electric car maker Tesla, saying that it was "overstaffed" in some departments.

The company cancelled three hiring events for positions in sales, R&D, and its supply chain, which were initially scheduled for June 16, 23, and 30. The 200+ job openings were posted on the messaging app WeChat recently, which on Thursday were listed closed without stating a reason. Notably, neither Tesla nor Elon Musk commented on the Reuters report.

Tesla previously announced a hiring event for June 9 to recruit staff for "smart manufacturing" roles. The hiring process was announced on WeChat messaging platform but the post was later removed, which somewhere hinted that the hiring has been put on hold.

Last week, Musk announced job cuts of 10 per cent in a leaked email. The billionaire also said that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy. In the same email, Musk clarified that Tesla would reduce salaried headcount as it had become "overstaffed in many areas". He later added that the hourly headcount would increase. The billionaire also clarified that the job cuts would not apply to people building cars, battery packs, or solar.

Just last week, Musk warned employees to return to office. In one of the recent emails, the billionaire clarified that work from home is no longer acceptable at Tesla. Musk also mentioned that employees who do not want to return to the office can leave the organization.

