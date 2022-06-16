Tesla employees who were fired earlier this month share their experience on LinkedIn

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced that the company will let go 10 per cent of its staff as he was concerned about the country's economy. The electric car company fired employees from different divisions and departments. A few of these former Tesla employees took to LinkedIn to share their experience at work while seeking new opportunities.

Dani Benjamin was one among the 10 per cent of Tesla employees who were asked to leave. Benjamin led the general assembly of Tesla's first customer cars produced at Giga Texas. "It was an extremely rewarding experience to build a strong assembly team while accelerating and improving the production process. Another highlight during my time with Tesla was to help execute and witness Cyber Rodeo- the grand opening of Giga Texas and a milestone in the history of Tesla," he said.

Andrea Armagost was a part of Tesla's Energy Training team. She led a team of video producers, animators, and learning technologists. "If you know of any open roles leading a digital learning team, please reach out," she posted.

Lynsey Miller, who also worked at the Giga Texas factory, said that she learned more than she ever could've imagined. "A little over a year and half ago, I was offered an opportunity with Tesla. Never in a million years would I have guessed that I'd work in the tech, automotive, or sustainability industry. In a year and a half, I learned more than I ever could've imagined, met so many amazing people, and had an opportunity to contribute to accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy," Miller said.

Christopher Bousigues was the company's first country manager in South East Asia. He was asked to leave earlier this month. "When something like this happens, you wonder what is the best course of action, and whether to remain discreet or even silent about it. Ultimately, that is not how I am built. Transparency and honesty are non-negotiable to me, so sharing this news felt like the right thing to do with my network. I profoundly believe that when a door closes, a gate somewhere else opens," Bousigues said. He further added that he had moved to Singapore for the role and, after his stint at Tesla, Bousigues plans to move back to Europe to spend time with his family.