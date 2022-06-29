Tesla job cuts continue, lays off 200 employees who helped train company's AI

In a fresh round of layoffs, Tesla has parted ways with 200 more employees who were working on the company's Autopilot driver-assistant system. Tesla has also closed the shutters of its office in San Mateo, California. Cost-cutting is being looked upon as one of the reasons behind the fresh layoffs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously announced that the company would fire up to 10 per cent of its workforce in the next three months.

As per a Reuters report, one of the employees from the group of employees who were laid off informed the news agency about the layoff. He also noted that most employees who were laid off were hourly workers. The employee who was laid off also informed that the impacted employees at the satellite office had previously been told that they would move to an office in Palo Alto in stages beginning this month after the San Mateo lease expired. But most of the workers were laid off on Tuesday. "It was definitely kind of numbing," he said. "Yeah, we're definitely shocked; we're definitely blindsided."

Musk had informed the employees about the layoffs via email. He said in the email that there will be job cuts and he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy as well. Musk also noted in the email that the company has paused "all hiring worldwide".

Commenting on Tesla's recent layoffs, Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University said, "Tesla clearly is in a major cost-cutting mode. This (staff reduction) likely indicates that 2Q 2022 has been pretty rough for the company due to the shutdown in Shanghai, raw material costs and supply chain problems."

Musk had also asked the Tesla employees to return to their office. However, upon reaching the office, the employees deal with a different hell. There was no place to sit, no parking slots and crappy wifi that came in the way of their work when they returned to the office following Musk's stern warning.As per a report published by The Information, Tesla employees who returned to Tesla's Fremont, California facility complained that they did not even have a place to sit when they entered the office complex. The employees did not get space to park their cars. And some who managed to get a work desk had to deal with crappy wifi, which interfered with their work. The situation got so bad that the managers had to ask employees to continue working from home until the logistics got sorted.