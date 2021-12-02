Tesla launches Cyberquad, an all-electric quad bike for kids, at about Rs 1.42 lakh

While its new Cyberwhistle has been gaining all the attention on social media, Tesla has quietly launched a four-wheel all-electric ATV for kids. The new product from the world's biggest electric vehicle manufacturer is named Cyberquad and is up for sale now on Tesla's official website.

Cyberquad looks just like the kind of play-car that kids long for. The quad bike features an all-terrain vehicle (or ATV) form factor which has been inspired by the Cybertruck design. it is built with a full steel frame and comes with cushioned seats and adjustable suspension for an easy ride experience. Complementing all this is rear disk braking and LED light bars.

As mentioned on the company website, the new Cyberquad is designed for kids 8 years old and above. For drawing its power, the Cyberquad uses a lithium-ion battery which promises up to 15 miles (about 24 km) of range and a top speed of 10 mph (about 16 kmph). The top speed is configurable, which means it can be limited by the parents if need be.

By default, there are three speed settings on the Cyberquad - 5mph (or 8 kmph), 10mph, and 5mph in reverse. As per Tesla, the ATV for kids will take up to 5 hours for a full charge. The range that it delivers after a charge will depend on a user's weight and riding style.

This is not the first time that the company has hinted at a Tesla quad-bike. If you recall, Tesla had showcased an electric ATV at the time of Cybertruck's global debut. That, however, was a full-size model and the one for kids is much smaller in comparison.

Nevertheless, the price is not as sweet as the vehicle itself looks. The Cyberquad is priced at $1900, which equates to around Rs 1.42 lakh. The monumental price tag thus, assures that the Cyberquad is a premium offering rather than an average play-toy for kids.

Tesla mentions that it will start shipping the Cyberquad in two to four weeks. With the announcement coming in today and the shipping set to begin later this month, it seems like Tesla has timed the launch for the upcoming holidays. Though it clears on the website that the orders placed for the Cyberquad "are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays." So parents thinking of gifting their children the rather-classy vehicle should be wary of the shipping details. The Cyberquad will only ship in the US for now.