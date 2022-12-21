Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring

It seems that another set of layoffs will soon take place at Elon Musk's Tesla company. It has plans to fire more people and Tesla has already started informing employees about it, people familiar with the matter told Electrek news website. The cited source reported that the layoff will take place in the next quarter, which basically means in early 2023.

Moreover, Tesla is also reportedly freezing hiring, but it is unclear whether this is for a longer period or for some specific roles. The cited source says that the tech giant is preparing to expand in some manufacturing locations, where it might feel the need to hire more staff. This suggests that the hiring could be paused only for some time.

If the company is actually planning to fire more employees, then this won't be its first. Tesla recently sacked as many as 200 workers from its Autopilot team and the company also had to shut down its California office sometime back in June this year. Some reports claim that the company laid off more than 500 employees. The layoff came after Elon Musk announced that the company will have to fire around 10 percent of salaried workforce as the economic downturn is nearing.

The reason for the upcoming layoff at Tesla is more or less the same. The cited source is claiming that the company's CEO, Elon Musk, has given different reasons to several people, but the most common one is his fear of economic recession. More details about the layoffs are expected to come out soon if Tesla is preparing for layoffs. It is unknown whether the company will sack several people at once or it will follow Amazon footsteps.

Amazon is reportedly firing people gradually and it has even given the option to voluntarily exit the company. Unlike some of the major tech companies, Amazon has officially announced the layoff of employees. While the company didn't reveal the exact number of employees that will be laid off, the reports have so far hinted that Amazon plans to sack as many as 20,000. In November, it was reported that 10,000 people will get fired, but the number has reportedly increased by a big margin.

The e-commerce giant also said that the layoffs will continue until early 2023. Just like Amazon, Google is also said to be planning to sack 10,000 employees ear next year. In the past few months, we have seen a lot of tech companies firing thousands of employees and it seems that many people will continue to suffer from job cuts in 2023 as well. Google is planning to reduce headcounts in a much different manner. There are reports claiming that the search giant has asked the managers to assess the performance of the employees, so that it can remove the ones who have performed poorly. This way, the company might not have to deal with harsh layoff decisions.