Tesla to Apple: Tech companies that made return to office mandatory for employees

With a slump in Covid cases across the world, things are limping towards normalcy. From schools, colleges, offices and even international travel, things are finally opening up in various parts of the world. Big tech companies, including Google, Apple, Facebook and even Tesla have asked employees to return to their offices. While Apple and Google have resorted to a hybrid work for now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given an ultimatum to Tesla employees to return to work or quit. Amazon has taken full advantage of Musk's baseless threat and approached several Tesla employees for jobs. Musk asks Tesla employees to return to their office with immediate effect

Elon Musk's letter to Tesla employees

In a warning letter of sorts, Musk asked his employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours or quit. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers. If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly." Musk's leaked email that was obtained by Electrek read.

Musk also added that the "office" must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, "for example, being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state." The Tesla employees were extremely unhappy with Musk's message.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Microsoft saw it as a perfect opportunity to poach Tesla employees. A recruiter at Amazon Web Services(AWS), Zafar Choudhury, posted on LinkedIn (post now deleted), inviting Tesla employees to AWS. The post stated, "If the Emperor of Mars doesn't want you, I'll be happy to bring you over to #AWS."

Google asks employees to return to office

As Covid cases went down, Google in an email had notified its employees about transitioning to a hybrid work model from April 4. Most Google employees are required to work from the office at least three days a week. While some employees have been spared from the in-person work model, remote working is no longer valid for people. Some employees were unhappy with Google's return to office work policy. More than 200 contract workers circulated a petition to keep working from home since some of them cannot afford the rising fuel prices, increasing inflation and the fear of getting infected by COVID-19 in office. Contract employees reportedly also highlighted the disparities between them and Google employees when it comes to policies.

Apple makes working hours flexible for some

Apple CEO Tim Cook asked the employees to work from the office for at least three days a week. The idea was not welcomed by most Apple employees. Some even left the company.

Ian Goodfellow, who oversaw machine learning and artificial intelligence at Apple, left his job last month citing the lack of a flexible work environment and policies. Goodfellow has joined Alphabet Inc.'s Deepmind division. He joined Apple in March 2019 as the "Director of Machine Learning in the Special Projects Group."