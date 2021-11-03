Thailand's oldest bank just bought a major share in a cryptocurrency exchange for about Rs 4,000 crore

In a major push to the adoption of cryptocurrencies, Siam Commercial Bank has acquired a 51 per cent stake in crypto exchange Bitkub for a total of 17.85 billion Thai baht (about $536 million). The deal now awaits regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is Thailand's oldest bank and is majorly backed by investments from Thailand's king Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is the bank's largest shareholder. Late on Tuesday, the bank announced its decision to acquire 51 per cent of Bitkub for 17.85 billion baht, which equates to around Rs 4,000 crore.

Bitkub is Thailand's biggest crypto exchange operator, with a market share of more than 90 per cent in the country. With the takeover by the bank, the exchange is now valued at about 35 billion baht (around $1 billion), as mentioned by Fortune. It is easy to see how the deal will go down as one of the biggest acquisitions in the world of cryptocurrencies around the world.

SCB CEO Arthit Nanthawittaya mentioned that the Bitkub acquisition will help the bank "create new value that can grow in the long term." It also falls in line with the bank's endeavour to "upgrade to a financial technology group." As per the CEO, SCB X Group wants to get into the cryptocurrency vertical in order to "meet the new needs of consumers" and enter "a new competitive field that is coming up very quickly in the next 3-5 years."

Though of a monumental amount, the deal is not the only merger or acquisition that took place recently in the cryptocurrency world. New York Digital Investment Group or NYDIG acquired British bitcoin startup Bottlepay earlier this week, for a total of $300 million. The acquisition is meant to let NYDIG integrate Bottlepay's infrastructure into its own platform.

Recently Mastercard announced its acquisition of CipherTrace, a leading cryptocurrency intelligence company with insight into more than 900 cryptocurrencies. With this, the financial services giant wants to extend its capabilities into the field of digital assets, particularly cryptocurrencies.

It is clear that the finance conglomerates are slowly getting attracted to the world of cryptocurrencies, having denied their sustainability for far too long. Now that digital assets have proved their worth over a decade, everyone wants to have a piece of action on crypto. Regulatory approvals are now all that is left for cryptocurrencies to gain mainstream adoption everywhere in the world.