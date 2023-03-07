The Moms Co's founders hand over reins to Good Glamm Group

The Mom's Co's founders Mohit and Malika Sadani on Tuesday announced their near complete exit from the company on Wednesday after the Good Glamm Group raised their stake in the company to 90 per cent from 75 percent.

Co-founder Mohit Sadani took to LinkedIn to confirm his exit from the company. He said: "As the founders of The Moms Co., we always knew that one day we'd have to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the company and let the professionals run the show. When we sold our brand to the Good Glamm Group in India's largest D2C exit of 2021, we knew that day would come sooner rather than later. Today, that day is here."

The couple is taking some time off before their next venture and will focus on their kids, he said. "On our personal front, as we take a step back from the day-to-day, we're excited about our new personal journeys! 💼 Malika and I are looking forward to investing, mentoring, and working closely with amazing founders building the next big brand / company....It's time for us to step back, focus on personal growth, exploring new destinations, and discovering new cultures through travel with our kids," said Sadani.

The Moms Co’s founders will remain on the board and will have the option to divest the remaining 10% stake in the next one year, ET reported earlier in the day.

The Good Glamm Group had acquired a 75% stake in The Moms Co in 2021. The acquisition is deemed as the biggest in this segment as it valued the company at Rs 500 cr.

The Good Glamm Group has been on an acquiring spree as it has built stake in several companies, including feminine hygiene brand Sirona, mom-and-baby platform BabyChakra, digital media platform ScoopWhoop, personal care brand St Botanica, and celebrity talent management platform Mis Malini Entertainment.

