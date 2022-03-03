The teenager who tracks Elon Musk's plane is now monitoring Russia's Putin

Jack Sweeney shot to fame after his rather unusual hobby of tracking the private jet of Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk came to the spotlight. He now has a new obsession. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweeney has taken to publishing the movements of planes associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 19-year-old Florida teenager is tweeting the live location of aircraft owned by Russian oligarchs, as well as the planes that are associated with Putin. He has made new Twitter bot accounts, namely @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet, through which he frequently lets people know where the private aircraft of Russian billionaires and the President are.

At a time when activities related to Russia ought to be furtive so as not to attract undue attention, Sweeney is happily serving his fans who recently told him to track Putin. "Oh, you should track Putin," he quoted his fans speaking in an interview. He said he got requests to track Putin even before the war started, but as soon as Russia began attacking Ukraine, the number of requests from his online followers increased. The requests now also urged him to track the movements of private aircraft owned by Russian oligarchs and elites.

The new Twitter bots created by Sweeney use the same technology as the one that tracks the jet Sweeney believes belongs to Elon Musk. Musk reached out to Sweeney on Twitter and asked him to stop tracking his plane's movements through the famous Twitter bot account called @ElonJet. Sweeney's plane-tracking bots use public data from plane transponders that keep an account of the longitude, latitude, and altitude of planes to calculate their location based on an algorithm he developed back in 2020.

In a short span of time, the new Twitter bots focused on the Russian president and elites have already garnered more than 200,000 followers collectively. One of his bots follows Roman Abramovich, who is the oligarch owner of Chelsea Football Club, Leonid Mikhelson, who heads Russia's largest private natural gas company Novatek, and Alisher Usmanov, who is often called Russia's richest man.

In addition to tracking the Russian president and oligarchs himself, Sweeney has invited buffs like him from different countries to help him track data from plane responders using the registered tail numbers he has posted through his Twitter account meant for tracking Russian oligarch's jets. While Sweeney has no desire to gain anything from the accounts that track Russian president Putin and oligarchs, he did mention in the interview that he would stop tracking Elon Musk only after he sends him a new Tesla Model 3.