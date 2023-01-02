These 16 OnePlus phones can now run Jio and Airtel 5G in India: check full list

Two of the top telecom operators of the country – Reliance Jio and Airtel – are rolling out their 5G services in various parts of India. The telecom operators are working together with OEMs to bring 5G on all compatible devices. Jio and Airtel have partnered with OnePlus to bring 5G support to all phones launched since 2020. Notably, high-speed 5G data can only run on 5G-supported devices. So, if you use one of the old 4G-supported OnePlus phones, it is time to upgrade if you want to use high-speed internet.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that all of its smartphones launched since the year 2020 can run Jio and Airtel 5G service. Now, this simply means that all OnePlus phones launched since the OnePlus 8 series and the original OnePlus Nord are now compatible with 5G networks from all telecom providers in India. In addition to Jio and Airtel, OnePlus revealed in an official press note that it has also tested its devices as part of a trial phase of Vi 5G in New Delhi. The company clarified that all eligible OnePlus phones will be able to run Vi 5G once the service is available.

Check out the full list of OnePlus phones that can run Jio and Airtel 5G services in India:

-OnePlus 8

-OnePlus 8 Pro

-OnePlus 8T

-OnePlus 9

-OnePlus 9 Pro

-OnePlus 9R

-OnePlus 9RT

-OnePlus 10 Pro

-OnePlus 10R

-OnePlus 10T

-OnePlus Nord

-OnePlus Nord 2

-OnePlus Nord 2T

-OnePlus Nord CE

-OnePlus Nord CE 2

-OnePlus CE 2 Lite

Now, if Jio or Airtel 5G is available in your area, you will need to activate 5G settings on your phone to be able to use high speed 5G internet on your OnePlus phone. Here's how to activate 5G on your OnePlus phone:

Step 1: Open 'Setting' app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to 'Mobile networks'

Step 3: Now select the Jio SIM.

Step 4: Now tap on 'Preferred network type' option.

Step 5: Now select 5G network type.

Once the setting is changed, eligible OnePlus users will be able to use 5G on their phones. Notably, Jio has officially announced to rollout their True 5G service by the end of 2023 or December of this year. Airtel, on the other hand, said that it will rollout Airtel 5G Plus service all across the country by March 2024. Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 11 in India on February 7.