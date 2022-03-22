These 4 OnePlus phones are getting OxygenOS 12 in India: Check if your phone is on the list

OnePlus is rolling out the stable version of OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for four smartphones. The software update brings plenty of Android 12 features, such as adjustability for dark mode, work-life balance (WLB) 2.0, among many others.

The OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8T, and the OnePlus 9R are the four models receiving the stable version of the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12. To recall, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box, while the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9R officially arrived with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

The official post on the OnePlus forum states that these four devices are getting the stable version of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update only in India and North America.

How to upgrade to OxygenOS 12

To upgrade to the latest OxygenOS version, eligible users must head over to the Settings menu, then go to the Software section and check if any new update is available. If a new update is available, set up your phone to install it. But if the phone doesn't show any new software update available, chances are that the OxygenOS 12 update based on the Android 12 update has already been installed or it will reach your device in the next few days to come. Notably, OnePlus is rolling out the update in a phased manner.

Before you install the update, ensure to first connect your device to a stable WiFi network. You should also backup your data before downloading the software update. Once the update is successfully installed, all four OnePlus phones will get new Android 12 features.

The firmware versions of the software update for the OnePlus 8 in India are -- IN2011_11.C.11 and IN2015_11.C.11. The OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 12 update's firmware versions are -- IN2021_11.C.11 and IN2025_11.C.11, while KB2001_11.C.11 and KB2005_11.C.11 are the firmware versions for the update for OnePlus 8T. The firmware version of the software update for the OnePlus 9R in India is LE2101_11.C.14.

New features for OnePlus phones

Besides Android 12 features, the OxygenOS 12 update brings system updates and fixes for abnormal closing of background applications, lens permissions, Wi-Fi connection issues, and unresponsive screens while getting notifications. It also fixes an issue with Bluetooth wireless earphones.

Users of all four devices get additional style options for Shelf cards, access to OnePlus Scout and OnePlus Watch Card on the Shelf, an option for WLB in quick settings, and more. OnePlus has also updated the Gallery app on these devices and now lets users change between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture.

The update brings upgrades to the dark mode for smartphones by adding three adjustment levels. Additionally, it also brings a feature to automatically recognise the best quality pictures and crop thumbnails based on the content.

Also Read | Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans offering daily data benefits, unlimited voice calling and more under Rs 300