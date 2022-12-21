These 5G phones will launch in India in January and February 2023

2022 is still yet to end and some smartphone brands have already confirmed the launch date for their new 5G phones which will arrive in 2023. The details for the 5G phones that will arrive in January or February next year are already out. The Redmi Note 12 series, OnePlus 11 5G and more will launch in India in the coming weeks. The list doesn't include the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series because the company is yet to officially confirm launch date for it. This one too will likely make its debut in February, which is the same time when OnePlus 11 will arrive. So, people who are waiting for next year's flagship phones won't have to wait for a long time because companies like Apple and Google unveil premium phones by the end of every year.

5G phones launching in India in January and February 2023

Redmi Note 12 series

Three phones in the Redmi Note 12 series are expected to launch in India on January 5, just like in China. The company has confirmed that the Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ will come to the market. The leaks have pointed out that the standard version will also make it to the country.

The Pro+, as the name suggests, will be the most higher-end model in the series. It is expected to have specifications similar to the Chinese model and if this is the case, then we know that the mid-range 5G phone has the best display. It offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 900nits brightness. Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 200W charging. On paper, this looks like a pretty good smartphone. The Redmi Note 12 Pro reportedly has a similar chip, but different slightly different display and charging support.

OnePlus 11 5G

The flagship phones have become quite predictable these days because there is nothing unique or interesting and you can expect to see high-end features. The OnePlus 11 5G will be no different. It is confirmed to launch on February 7 next year.

It will likely use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will be powering several flagship phones of 2023. With every new version, the companies offer higher storage solution to offer users slightly faster performance. It is expected to come with UFS storage 4.0 version.

The leaks suggest the 5G phone will come with support for a 100W fast charge, which will be an upgrade over this year's 80W charger. OnePlus is currently the only brand in the premium segment which is still shipping a charger in the retail box and it is expected to do the same with the new version too. Under the hood, we may get to see a typical 5,000mAh battery, just like the older version.

There are no details on whether we will see additional features like water resistant rating, and wireless charging support. We do expect it to come with stereo speakers as well as an in-display finger sensor. It could feature a better motor under the hood for better haptic feedback. Since this is a flagship phone, it will likely get long-term software update of up to 5 years.

OnePlus has improved a lot in the camera department, but it is still not better than flagship Samsung phones. The new version's rear camera setup will also be backed by Hasselblad for better colour grading and overall experience. It is tipped to come with a newer 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera and a better 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. The third sensor in the rear camera setup will likely be an ultra wide angle camera.

As for the display, OnePlus is expected to offer a high-end display for a great content-consuming experience. It is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO 11 5G

The iQOO 11 5G will be another flagship phone of 2023, which will arrive on January 10. It is already up for sale in China, so we know most of the details about it. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 144Hz display which will operate at (QHD+) resolution. iQOO has used Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to offer a smooth and fast performance to users. The charging speed is capped at 120W for a 5,000mAh battery. The rear camera system on the iQOO 11 includes an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 13-megapixel snapper with a 2x optical zoom lens. The device is expected to ship with Android 13 OS.