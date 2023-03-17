These are 20 jobs ChatGPT 4 can replace right now and make humans jobless, AI also explains why

If ChatGPT wasn't enough to keep professionals up at night, there is now GPT-4, the successor to GPT-3. It's a smarter, faster, and more efficient language model than its predecessor. Not only is GPT-4 smarter, but it's also more self-aware, knowing what it's capable of, which GPT-3 didn't fully admit. When a user asked a GPT-4-based AI chatbot about the jobs it could replace in the future, the chatbot shared a long list of jobs.

Prashanth Rangaswamy, a Twitter user, asked GPT-4 to list 20 jobs it could replace, and ranked them in order explaining how easy it would be for the ChatGPT to replace them. The jobs on the list are customer service representative, virtual assistant, translator, social media manager, email marketer, appointment scheduler, proofreader, content moderator, recruiter, travel agent, technical support analyst, news reporter, market research analyst, copywriter, transcriptionist, tutor, bookkeeper, telemarketer, paralegal, and data entry clerk.

Along with listing the jobs it could replace, GPT-4 also identified specific human characteristics that it could imitate in these jobs, such as language proficiency, critical thinking, attention to detail, and problem-solving.For example, it can be very fast and accurate, it can communicate and understand people's feelings, it can pay attention to small details, it can do research and organize information, it's good with numbers and languages, it can be creative and write well, it can analyze data, and it can manage time well. However, it will still be very difficult for the chatbot to understand complex human emotions.

Notably, ChatGPT, based on the GPT-3, language model had previously denied replacing humans. While it can augment the work of human writers, it cannot fully replace them.

"It is possible that the use of language models like ChatGPT may lead to some changes in the job market for content writers. However, it is important to note that these models are not capable of completely replacing human writers. They can assist with tasks such as generating text, but they lack the ability to understand context and intent in the way that humans do. Additionally, the ability to edit and curate content is still a valuable human skill. Therefore, it is more likely that the use of language models will augment the work of content writers rather than replace them entirely," the AI chatbot replied when we asked whether it could replace human writers.

Most jobs require human interaction, creativity, and problem-solving skills that may not be replicable by an AI program. It is also important to consider the ethical implications of replacing human workers with AI programs.GPT-4's prediction serves as a reminder of the growing capabilities of AI and the potential impact on the job market.