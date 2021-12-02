scorecardresearch
These are the most downloaded iOS apps and games of 2021

The App Store Awards honor the best apps and games at the end of each year. Ten years after its App Store debut, Toca Life World is masterfully iterating on the art of play and self-expression for kids.

Story highlights
  • Every year Apple’s App Store editorial team selects the best apps and games of the year.
  • Luki Labs’ Craft is a free note-taking app that aims to be minimalist, intuitive, and easy to use across all your Apple devices.
  • LumaFusion is the most powerful video editing app on a mobile device, and it caters to iPad power users.

Apple revealed the top apps and games that were downloaded off the Apple App Store, recognising the 15 best apps and games that users from over the world downloaded. The winning app for iPhone is Toca Life World, which lets users create their own worlds and stories.

"The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

This year's winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact.

Other winners included the iPad App of the Year "LumaFusion" from LumaTouch; iPad Game of the Year "MARVEL Future Revolution" from Netmarble; Mac App of the Year "Craft," from Luki Labs Limited; Mac Game of the Year "Myst," from Cyan; Apple TV App of the Year "DAZN," from DAZN Group; Apple TV Game of the Year "Space Marshals 3," from Pixelbite; Apple Watch App of the Year "Carrot Weather," from Grailr; and the Apple Arcade Game of the Year: "Fantasian," from Mistwalker.

Apple also released its lists of the most downloaded apps of the year, as usual. In the U.S., the most downloaded apps are as follows:

Top Free iPhone Apps

  1. TikTok
  2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  3. Instagram
  4. Snapchat
  5. Facebook
  6. Messenger
  7. Google Maps
  8. Gmail Email by Google
  9. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  10. Amazon Shopping

Top Paid iPhone Apps

  1. Procreate Pocket
  2. HotSchedules
  3. The Wonder Weeks
  4. TouchRetouch
  5. Facetune
  6. Shadowrocket
  7. 75 Hard
  8. Dark Sky Weather
  9. Auto sleep Track Sleep on Watch
  10. SkyView®

Top Free iPhone Games

  1. Among Us!
  2. Roblox
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  5. Subway Surfers
  6. High Heels!
  7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  8. Water Sort Puzzle
  9. Shortcut Run
  10. Bridge Race

Top Paid iPhone Games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Heads Up!
  3. Bloons TD 6
  4. Monopoly
  5. Geometry Dash
  6. My Child Lebensborn
  7. Plague Inc.
  8. True Skate
  9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  10. Incredibox

Top Free iPad Apps

  1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  3. Disney+
  4. Netflix
  5. TikTok
  6. Google Chrome
  7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies
  8. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies
  9. Amazon Prime Video
  10. Gmail

Top Paid iPad Apps

  1. Procreate
  2. GoodNotes 5
  3. Notability
  4. Duet Display
  5. Toca Kitchen 2
  6. Toca Life: Hospital
  7. LumaFusion
  8. Shadowrocket
  9. Affinity Designer
  10. Toca Life: Vacation

Top Free iPad Games

  1. Among Us!
  2. Roblox
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Phone Case DIY
  5. Subway Surfers
  6. Hair Challenge
  7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  8. Tiles Hop EDM Rush
  9. Blob Runner 3D
  10. Bridge Race

Top Paid iPad Games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Bloons TD 6
  3. Geometry Dash
  4. Monopoly
  5. Five Nights at Freddy's
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Plague Inc.
  8. Human: Fall Flat
  9. Ultimate Custom Night
  10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Apple Arcade Games

  1. The Oregon Trail
  2. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  3. Sneaky Sasquatch
  4. Sonic Racing
  5. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  6. Skate City
  7. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  8. Cut the Rope Remastered
  9. Hot Lava
  10. Angry Birds Reloaded

Apple has had a controversial year when it comes to talking about its App Store, given its litigation with Epic Games over royalty rates and antitrust issues. But Apple CEO Tim Cook took a moment to say that Apple loves games, game developers, and app makers as well.

