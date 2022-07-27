These countries offer cheapest mobile data, India in top 5

One of the latest reports coming from cable.co.uk reveals the names of 5 countries that offer the cheapest mobile data. The good thing is, India is one of the 5 countries, just not at the top.

As per the report, India ranked 5th among 233 countries in terms of the lowest mobile data pricing. The report recorded the cost of 1GB of mobile data in all 233 countries.

According to the report, Israel offers the cheapest mobile data with 1GB data being priced at just $0.04, which is roughly around Rs 3.20. Second in the list is Italy which offers one of the cheapest mobile data in the world with 1GB data being priced at just $0.12, roughly comes around Rs 9.59.

San Marino takes the third place in the list with the price of 1GB mobile data at $0.14, which translates to around Rs 11.19. Next in the list are Fiji and India, which offer 1GB of mobile data at $0.15 and $0.17 (roughly around Rs 11.99 and Rs 13.59, respectively).

The report also revealed the names of 5 countries that offer the most expensive mobile data in the world. Saint Helena tops the list with a price of 1GB of mobile data at $41.06 (roughly around Rs 3,323.92).

Next in the list are countries like the Falkland Islands , São Tomé and Príncipe , Tokelau and Yemen with the price of 1GB of mobile data around $38.45 (Rs 3,072.11), $29.49 (Rs 2,356.21), $17.88 (Rs 1,428.59), and $16.58 (Rs 1,324.72), respectively.

India is currently gearing up to get 5G very soon. Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are working hard towards offering 5G services in the country at least by the end of this year.

