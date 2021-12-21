These Xiaomi and Poco phones are expected to get MIUI 13 update outside China

Xiaomi has been working on MIUI 13 for a while now. The new custom ROM has been teased multiple times so far and can be rolled out for major Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones in China soon. These include flagship phones like he Mix 4 and Mi 11 Ultra. The smartphone maker is likely to announce the operating system on December 28, alongside the Xiaomi 12 launch. There is a chance that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship may also come with MIUI 13 out of the box.

The smartphone maker has already started teasing the Xiaomi 12 series on Weibo and at least one of the devices in this line-up is expected to pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Anyway, coming back to MIUI 13, a report by Xiaomiui suggests that about 20 smartphones can get the MIUI 13 update outside China.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is not limiting the update to flagship phones. Some affordable phones from Redmi and Poco, including the Redmi Note 10, will get the MIUI 13 update based on Android 12.

Here is the full list of phones from Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco that are likely to get MIUI 13 update -

Mi 10

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 11

Mi 11 Lite 4G

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

POCO F2 Pro

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO X3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

Redmi Note 10 4G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Since the smartphone maker is yet to officially announce the operating system, it will take a while before the global rollout. Even if Xiaomi makes the announcement in last week of December, the China rollout will not happen before January. In that case, the operating system may come to India and other parts of the world only in the second half of next year.