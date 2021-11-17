These Xiaomi smartphones will not get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update, check list

Xiaomi announced MIUI 12.5 Global update in February and an Enhanced Update was announced for India a few weeks later. The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update was scheduled for Q3 2021, introducing features like Focused Algorithm, Atomized Memory, Liquid Storage, Smart Balance and more. Several Xiaomi smartphones have already received the update, while a few come with MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box as well. Redmi Note 10S was the first Xiaomi smartphone to run MIUI 12.5 in India. Xiaomi also announced that the update will be extended to Poco smartphones.

Now, it has come up with a list of devices that will not get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update in India. The good news is that only a few smartphones make this unwanted list. This means that most smartphones launched by Xiaomi and Poco in the last three years will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update. The list includes only Redmi phones including the Redmi Note 7 lineup, Redmi 7 and 7A, alongside the Redmi Y3. These are the only smartphones that will not receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update.

Here is the full list -

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7

Redmi 7

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7A

Some buyers may feel betrayed because all these phones were launched in 2019 only, which means they are just two-years-old. On the other hand, brands like Apple are providing software updates for some five to six year old smartphones. It's also clear that none of the above-mentioned smartphones will get the MIUI 13 update later this year.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11T in India later this month. The smartphone will be introduced on November 30 during an online event. Redmi Note 11T is believed to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 which was launched in China late last month. It is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel main camera and 90Hz fullHD+ display.