Thief exploits iPhone’s security feature to rob woman of Rs 8 lakh, here is what happened

Apple promises to offer the 'most secure consumer mobile device' to its users. The company has been leading in the smart gadgets market for years and adds new privacy and security features or fixes to its devices with every software update in order to secure user devices and data. One such feature which offers iPhone users additional security is the option to set a passcode, which is a set of numbers that need to be entered to unlock the iPhone when you turn it on or wake it up. The passcode offers better security and even turns on data protection in the iPhone. But what if we tell you that the passcode you have set on your iPhone can help thieves steal your bank credentials and loot all your money?

In a recent case of iPhone stealing and hacking reported by the Wall Street Journal, a woman from Midtown Manhattan named Reyhan Ayas lost about USD 10,000 (around Rs 8 lakh) after her iPhone was snatched by a thief in a club. According to the report, Ayas was celebrating Thanksgiving weekend at a bar when a man she had just met at the place snatched her iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Within a few minutes of losing her iPhone, the 31-year-old, a senior economist at a workforce intelligence startup, was unable to get into her Apple account. She tried to access her data from other devices but was not able to retrieve all the data attached to her Apple ID, including photos, contacts and notes. And over the next 24 hours, she also received transaction alerts of about USD 10,000 being debited from her bank account.

However, Ayas is not the only one who was a victim of snatching and losing money. There have been several cases of iPhones getting stolen and later victims getting logged out of their own account. But how is this happening? The report further explains the reason. Apparently, snatchers keep an eye on their targets for a while to watch them entering their passcode. Once they get to know the passcode, they steal the iPhone and later login into the device and change the Apple ID's password so that the victim is unable to access it. Further, after getting control of the iPhone, the thieves then log in to their bank account through the app or credentials saved in the Apple ID and clean the money from the accounts.

"With only the iPhone and its passcode, an interloper can within seconds change the password associated with the iPhone owner's Apple ID. This would lock the victim out of their account, which includes anything stored in iCloud. The thief can also often loot the phone's financial apps since the passcode can unlock access to all the device's stored passwords," the report quoted.

Talking about the incident, an Apple Spokesperson said, "Security researchers agree that iPhone is the most secure consumer mobile device, and we work tirelessly every day to protect all our users from new and emerging threats."

"We sympathise with users who have had this experience and we take all attacks on our users very seriously, no matter how rare," she further added.

The cases of stealing an iPhone are not new and selling these stolen iPhones in black market is not unheard of. However, with the passcodes, the device's security also gets vulnerable, and victims lose their money too. While passcodes do offer security, they are easily hackable if you are using your phone in public or in places like clubs, where people are less conscious of the environment and usually don't notice if someone is keeping an eye on them. Thieves might even directly approach victims as friends and then, during the conversation, might attempt to figure out the victim's passcode.

So how can you protect your iPhone or Apple ID? Well, it is highly advisable to use an alphanumeric password on your lock screen instead of just a numeric passcode. Apple allows users to set up to 34 character passcode, which will not only be a strong security code series, but also difficult for someone to guess. In addition, one can also set up fingerprint lock and faceID for added security.