Thief replaces original iPhone with fake while owner parties with friends at a pub 

In a shocking turn of events, a man from Manhattan discovered that his iPhone was not the same as before after he went out for dinner and drinks with his friends. Upon checking his phone, he initially thought that the device had run out of battery. However, upon further inspection, he realized that his phone had been swapped with a fake one by an audacious thief. Now, there have been too many incidents of thieves stealing iPhones because they have a better resale value but no thief was as smart or audacious as the one who replaced the iPhone with a fake iPhone.

As per Business Insider, Trent went out with his friends for drinks and dinner when he discovered that his iPhone was inaccessible. After partying with his friends for a while, he checked his phone which was lying on the table and assumed that the battery of the phone had died because he was not able to turn it on. He didn't try to plug his phone into the charger at the restaurant and continued having fun with his friend.

However, on his way home, he stopped at a Pizza outlet and asked the staff to plug his phone into the charger. After so many hours later, that was the actual moment when he realized that it wasn't his phone. "That's when I noticed it wasn't my phone," Trent told Insider.

"I originally thought the pizza spot swapped my phone out, but according to the police, they were pretty familiar with the spot," Trent said, he revealed that the police said that the owners would not do something like that.

Trent then filed a police complaint thinking it was a case of normal theft. "It was much worse. They had my passcode to get into my phone, which then gave them access to my password manager, and then access to all my credit cards and banking info," he said.