This app offers free flight ticket if your waitlist train ticket does not get confirmed

Waiting train tickets always makes passengers anxious and uncertain about their travel. While in most cases a small waiting train ticket gets confirmed, on weekends or on busy travel dates, passengers don't get seats and are left to change plans at the last minute. To help passengers with this uncertainty, the ticket booking app - Trainman -- has introduced a new feature under which the company guarantees train trips to passengers. In case the train ticket does not get confirmed, the company will arrange free flight tickets to help passengers complete their journey. Tempting right?

The Trainman app has introduced a new feature called 'Trip Assurance'. The new feature ensures train passengers, with tickets in the waitlist, a guaranteed way to complete their journey. Anyone who books train tickets through Trainman will be able to check their ticket status within the app itself. In case the passenger doesn't get a confirmed ticket, the app will display a prediction meter showing the chances of the ticket getting confirmed. In case the tickets do not get confirmed before chart preparation, the Trip Assurance will help passengers discover and book last-minute alternate travel options.

If a passenger's ticket prediction meter indicates 90 per cent or above, then the app will charge Trip Assurance fee of Re 1. In case the percentage is below 90 per cent, then the company will charge a nominal fee depending on the class of the ticket. Notably, the Trip Assurance fee will be refunded to the customers if the train ticket gets confirmed at the time of chart preparation. However, if the ticket doesn't get confirmed, then Trainman will provide a free flight ticket to the passenger to complete the travel.

The catch here is, the Trip Assurance service is currently offered on all the IRCTC Rajdhani trains and around 130 others trains.

As per the company, the Trainman app uses new age technology such as machine learning and is an authorised partner of IRCTC. The Trip Assurance service has been developed to provide IRCTC passengers hassle-free travel experience. The company also claims that their train prediction model works with 94 per cent accuracy to convert waitlisted tickets into confirmed ones. But in case the ticket is not confirmed, the company will provide a free flight ticket. However, the 'Trip Assurance' facility will only apply to cities that have airports.

"In effect, when a train ticket is not confirmed, we will provide a flight ticket under 'Trip Assurance', but this will only apply to cities that have airports. All in all, we are constantly engaged in optimising our online platform for providing a seamless train travel experience for train travellers in India," said Vineet Chirania, Founder and CEO, Trainman.