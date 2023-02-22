This Apple Watch Ultra lookalike comes with a price under Rs 1500

Apple has always set a niche in the market of new-gen gadgets with statement design and technology. Be it iPhone or Watch series, Apple devices are always listed in the premium category and have a big fan following. However, Apple devices are also premium in price range. For instance, the new Apple Watch Ultra which is the first rugged smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 89,900 in India. Now, what if I tell you that you can get a smartwatch that looks similar to Apple Watch Ultra but is priced under Rs 1200? No, we are not talking about any first copy or clone watch.

Indian smart wearable brand pTron recently launched a new smartwatch in its Force series which looks similar to Apple Watch Ultra. The company has launched the new pTron Force X12N offering Bluetooth calling support, a 1.85-inch full-touch display, fitness tracker features, and more.

pTron Force X12N : Price and availability

The pTron Force X12N is launched at a price of Rs 1499 and is currently available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 1199. The smartwatch comes with a one-year warranty and is available in four colours- Blazing Blue, Gold Black, Carbon Black, and Champagne Pink. Buyers can purchase the smartwatch from the e-commerce site Amazon.

pTron Force X12N: Specification

pTron Force X12N features a rectangular 1.85-inch TFT LCD display with a rotating crown. It has a premium alloy metal casing with interchangeable silicone straps. The watch comes with more than 100 cloud-based watch faces and is waterproof with an IP68 rating.

The smartwatch includes Bluetooth 5.0 support with 10 meters wireless range. The ForceX12N also comes with a built-in microphone and speaker with contact sync and a dial pad for hands-free calling experience. The watch is compatible with Android 8.0 and above and iOS 9.1 and above supporting devices.

pTron promises to provide up to 5 days of battery life with support for 3 hours of magnetic charging. The smartwatch is also equipped with 5 built-in games, smart health, and fitness trackers, heart rate check, SpO2 blood oxygen, blood pressure check, sleep monitor, sedentary alert, step count, calories burnt & 8 sports modes. Additionally, it is also enabled with message Push, wrist sense, Do Not Disturb mode and more.