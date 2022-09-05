This Chrome extension alerts when iPhone 13, or other products are available at lowest price

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale has been announced. Over the weekend, the e-commerce platform announced it is hosting its festive sale in the upcoming weeks. While Flipkart hasn't revealed the sale date yet, we believe it could be conducted around the end of the month, which is around the time of the festive season.

For the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has announced to partner with Axis and ICICI bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on products across categories including smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and a lot more.

Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant announced some discount offers. It said that during the same period, electronics and accessories will be available at up to 80 per cent off. Flipkart will also offer TVs and appliances with up to 80 per cent discount during the Big Billion Days sale.

The Flipkart teaser shows that during the festive sale some of the iPhone models, Realme phones, Poco phones, Samsung phones and a lot more will be available with discounts. So, if you want to purchase a brand new iPhone, for instance the iPhone 13, we have got you the way to get the phone at the cheapest ever price.

What if we tell you that there's a way to get an alert when the iPhone 13 is available at the lowest ever price? Crazy, right? Well, all you need to do is install a Chrome extension and it will do the needful. Let's find out how this works and can help you get the best deal on iPhone 13.

The extension is called Price Tracker extension and is easily available for everyone. All Chrome users will be able to download and use this. Here's a step-by-step guide to installing the extension.

-- Open Chrome on your PC.

-- Search for the Price Tracker extension.

-- Open and download the Price Tracker from the Google Chrome web store.

-- Now, enable the Price Tracker extension on your web browser.

-- Open Flipkart and Sign In or Login with your registered email or mobile number.

-- Now, search for the product you want to track the price. For example: iPhone 13.

-- Below the price of the product you will see two options: price drop alert and a price history graph.

-- The first option -- price history graph -- will show the change in the price of the iPhone 13 over the last few weeks or months. Click on it to see the lowest price the iPhone model ever available at and when. For instance, for the iPhone 13, the tracker showed that the lowest ever price it was available at was Rs 65,749. The price dropped last month, as per the tracker.

-- The second option -- the price drop alert lets you set a reminder and alerts when the product of your choice is available at the lowest ever price. The feature also lets you set a custom reminder. In simple words, if you wish to buy the iPhone 13 for Rs 60,000, you can simply add the price and set a reminder when the price drops to this.

Now, we do expect the iPhone 13 price to get cheaper during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It is primarily because by then the iPhone 14 will be official and up for sale. iPhone 14 series is all set to go official this week, on September 7.