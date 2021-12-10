This couple got married in the Metaverse, with all the ceremonies and dancing

Metaverse has been a hot topic lately, with the technology serving as the go-to place for people to have a parallel life in the virtual world. While most of its fun lies with things that might not be too feasible in real life, people are coming up with innovative ways to make their virtual lives as close to reality as possible. For that, how does getting married in the metaverse sound?

A couple found it to be the perfect proposition for their own wedding. Dave and Traci, who both work as real estate agents, recently got married in the metaverse. The wedding was conducted with all the ceremonies, toasts and even dancing.

The idea stemmed from the fact that Dave and Traci first met each other on the metaverse. As per a report by The New York Times which covered the wedding, the US-based couple got married on Labor Day weekend (September 6). The marriage in the metaverse comprised a dedicated virtual venue and arrangements, guests and the avatars of the two lovers.

As per the report, Traci's avatar walked down the aisle alongside an avatar of her close friend. Meanwhile, Dave's avatar watched from the stage as his friend's avatar delivered a toast. Avatars of 7-year-old twins served as the the ring bearer and the flower girl and even danced at the reception.

Note that the wedding in the metaverse is not the only wedding that Dave and Tracy got into. The couple also got married in real life, and the event on metaverse was just carried out alongside. Their avatars were made to look just like them on their big day.

The wedding within the virtual world was organised by a company called Virbela, which specialises in building virtual environments in the metaverse for various purposes. One look and you'd know that the wedding was a real charmer in the world of metaverse.

Nothing new

Though people acquainted with the concept of virtual lives were not impressed. Taking to Twitter, many pointed out that such weddings have been conducted many times in the past in different virtual life worlds. While it might be the first in metaverse, the concept of avatars marrying to denote a similar bonding in real life is nothing we haven't seen.

We have seen such things happening in Second Life, Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy XIV and other such services. Whether the metaverse will love the concept or not remains to be seen.

Till then, you can ready your avatar in metaverse, in case you ever get an invitation for such a wedding.