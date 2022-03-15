This dangerous Android malware can steal money from your bank account

By now, Android users are pretty accustomed to malware attacks and warnings related to new Trojans. The latest update coming from BleepingComputers suggests that a new virus with the name 'Escobar' is doing the rounds. This one is not a new malware, it just comes with a new name and capabilities. The 'Escobar' malware has so far targeted customers from 190 financial institutions across 18 different countries. Specific details related to the country and institutions have not been revealed.

As per the report, the banking malware can steal Google Authenticator multi-factor authentication codes, which are sent to devices when someone tries to login onto email or online banking services. Getting access to Google Authenticator multi-factor authentication codes sounds scary as they can allow hackers to get easy access to users' personal and financial details.

The report also highlights, "everything that the malware collects is uploaded to the C2 server, including SMS call logs, key logs, notifications, and Google Authenticator codes".

Escobar malware targeting Android users

This isn't the first time that such a banking Trojan has been doing the rounds. In 2021, the Aberebot Android bug with similar capabilities targeted hundreds of Android users. 'Escobar' is more or less similar to Aberebot but comes with more advanced capabilities. As per the report, the 'Escobar' Trojan takes full control of the infected device, clicks photos, records audio, and also expands the set of targeted apps for credentials theft.

Unlike other Android malware, 'Escobar' targets users via APK files installed on the web. Most of the other malware usually appears in the form of applications on the Google Play store. This one overlays login forms to hijack user interactions with online banking apps and websites. In most instances, Escobar-like viruses take over users' banking accounts and perform unauthorized transactions.

How to stay protected from Android malware

--Android users should ensure they do not install APK files from outside of the Google Play store.

--Users must enable the Google Play Protect option on their smartphone, which prompts if a user is in the process of installing malware on their device.

--Users must always keep a check on general permissions that a particular app asks for. This will let them spot apps or files that install malware on devices or apps that are risky.

--Always ensure to check the details such as name, description, and more of files/apps before installing them on the device.