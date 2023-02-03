This Indian IT company is gifting expensive cars to employees with exceptional performance

Big Tech companies like Google, Meta, Amazon and many others are firing employees and blaming macro-economic conditions for it. These tech companies have fired thousands of employees in the last few months, wherein most said that they overhired during the pandemic. Meanwhile, an Indian tech company is offering expensive cars to employees who performed well.

An Ahmedabad-based IT company, Tridhya Tech, is much talked about these days, and for good reason. The company recently completed five years in business and to celebrate the success is gifting expensive cars to 13 of its employees with exceptional performance. MD of Tridhya Tech, Ramesh Marand, said that whatever the company has achieved in the last five years is the result of hard work put in by the employees.

To celebrate the success of the company and hard work put in by employees, the company announced to reward employees who outshined. Announcing the move, Marand said that the company believes in sharing the money earned with the employees. The managing director also said that the company will continue to offer similar programmes in the future to its employees. Marand added that such initiatives will encourage employees to work harder for business and remain involved.

Well, this isn't the first time that an Indian company rewarded employees for their hard work. To recall, back in April 2022, around 100 employees of Chennai-based IT company Ideas2IT received automobiles as gifts for their exceptional performance. "We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees," Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head of Ideas2IT said.

Meanwhile, Big Tech companies like Google, Twitter, Amazon, Meta and many others are laying off thousands of employees. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently fired 18000 employees and took full responsibility of it. Pichai said that it is the macroeconomic conditions that resulted in job losses. The Google CEO also said that the company overhired during the pandemic when the consumer usage was at an all time high. Currently, Google layoffs have started in the United States and soon will hit other markets as well, including India. Amazon, Meta and Twitter have cut hundreds and thousands of jobs in the Indian market.