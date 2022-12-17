This iPhone 14 feature saved life of two people who lost control of their car, fell from the road

Other than a powerful processor and a few upgrades, the iPhone 14 came with the most important feature— the Crash detection feature which uses satellite networks to alert authorities in case of mishaps. The crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 saved the life of two people who met with a car accident in America's Grand Canyon area. As per reports, the two men lost control of their car when it fell from the road in the Canyon area. The men did not sustain injuries but were not able to contact people for help because there was no network in the area.

As per GizChina, two men in Montrose Canyon, California, United States lost control of their car and fell from the road in the canyon area. They did not sustain serious injuries but faced difficulty contacting people for help due to unavailability of the network. That is when iPhone 14's crash detection feature came to their rescue. The duo used the feature to send a satellite message to the local authorities. The crash detection feature is available on Apple Watch as well as the Apple iPhone 14 models.

When a severe car crash is detected, your iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert. As per Apple, the Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars. Apple had previously rolled out the crash detection feature on the Apple Watch.

Although the feature has saved lives, it also has its cons. Recently, it became a target of trolls when the iPhone 14 confused a rollercoaster with a car crash. Upon detecting the "crash", the phone immediately contacted the police.

Notably, if you have an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro model, or an Apple Watch, the Crash Detection feature is turned on by default. However, you do have the option of turning off the feature and automatic emergency calls after a severe car crash. "When you turn off these alerts and calls on one of your paired devices, you automatically turn them off on your other paired devices," Apple says.

To turn it off, go to the Settings app and then tap on Emergency SOS and turn off a call after a severe car crash.