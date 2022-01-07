This is how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned a total of 98.7 million dollars in base salary, stock and other compensation in 2021. Cook's incentives also include items like security and private flights. Cupertino-based does not let its CEO fly in commercial planes for security reasons. His total salary is more than his 2020 pay of $14 million, Apple's filing with SEC revealed. Tim Cook took over as Apple's CEO in 2011. He has been spearheading the company for close to 10 years.

As per Apple's SEC filing, Cook earned $3 million in base salary, $12 billion for completing the company's financial and environmental sustainability goals. Additionally, he received a compensation of $1.39 million which includes $712,488 private jet travel, $630,630 for security, $23,077 for vacations, $17,400 contribution to his 401(k) plan. He also earned upto $82.35 million in stock awards.

The filing mentions that Apple has had remarkable growth in 2021. The lockdown and covid scare did not deter its sales. To be precise, Apple reported revenue growth of 33 per cent and $365 billion in sales.

"It's been a remarkable decade for Apple and in 2021 Mr Cook was granted an equity award for the first time since he was promoted to CEO in August 2011," Apple noted in the filing. Apart from Cook, other Apple executives Luca Maestri, Kate Adams, Jeff Williams, and Deirdre O'Brien received compensations between $26 million and $27 million.

A report in CNBC revealed that Cook's stock awards were determined by considering Apple's performance in 2021 and how Cook contributed to the growth of Apple in the same year. Apple made over $83.4 billion in 2021. It was reported that the company could have earned more if they were no supply chain shortages.

In 2014, Apple CEO received a total of $14.8 million, which does not include the stock awards that were vested during that time. A Bloomberg report published in August ranked cook as the eighth highest-paid CEO in the US. Currently, Tesla honcho Elon Musk is the highest-paid CEO in the world. His net worth is more than 200 billion.