This is how much Netflix's cheaper ad-supported subscription plans will likely cost in India

Netflix has been working on cheaper ad-supported subscription plans to attract new subscribers. The company reported a huge drop in paid subscribers and has been desperately trying to get new subscribers using different means. Netflix believes that by introducing cheaper, ad-supported plans, it will be able to retain the existing users and get new users as well. The streaming giant struck a deal with Microsoft to build its ad-supported plans as well as build the ad network. In a blogpost, Microsoft announced that it is "thrilled to be named Netflix's technology and sales partner to help power their first ad-supported subscription offering."

Now the prices of the subscription plans have been tipped. As per a Bloomberg report, Netflix is considering charging between $7 (Rs 559 approximately) and $9 (Rs 719 approximately) for its new ad-supported plan. Currently, Netflix charges $9.99 for its base plan which only supports one device. In India, Netflix's mobile plan starts at Rs 149 per month, Rs 199 for the basic plan and Rs 499 for the standard plan and Rs 649 for the Premium plan. Netflix, in a statement to the Verge, has called Bloomberg's report on its pricing mere "speculation". Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka said that the company is in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported tier and no decisions have been made."

The new cheaper plans are aimed at users who find the current Netflix plans unaffordable and are willing to see ads between shows for a lower monthly fee. As per reports, ad-supported plans will display four minutes of advertisements every hour, which is something manageable as ads after frequent intervals is annoying.

There will be some disadvantages with the cheaper, ad-supported plans. Users will not be able to download content to watch offline and users will also not have access to all the licensed content on the app. However, users can still access Netflix's catalogue or original movies and series. There is no information about whether the subscribers of cheaper plans will be able to watch shows at resolutions higher than 480p.

Netflix has joined hands with Microsoft to provide ad-supported plans to users. "At launch, consumers will have more options to access Netflix's award-winning content. Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory. All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform. Today's announcement also endorses Microsoft's approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers' information," Microsoft said in a blog post.



