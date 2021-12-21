This is how much OnePlus Buds Z2 may cost in India

OnePlus Buds Z2 has been launched in the global markets as the successor to OnePlus Buds Z. The new OnePlus Buds were first launched in China. The truly wireless earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation and have 11mm drivers that also produce heavy bass music.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will cost $99 (approx. Rs 7,600). However, the company is expected to price the earbuds below Rs. 6,000 in India. The earbuds are available in two colour options of Pearl White and Obsidian Black.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Z2 is capable of delivering noise cancellation of up to 40dB. There is a Transparency Mode that lets users hear ambient sounds alongside their music. The OnePlus Buds Z2 also comes with a Pro Gaming Mode that delivers a latency of as low as 94ms.

Coming to the battery, each earbud has a 40 mAh battery that will deliver seven hours of battery life with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. While the charging case packs a 520 mAh battery unit that is claimed to offer a total of 38 hours of battery life. The Buds Z2 is also claimed to deliver up to five hours of music playback time with a 10-minute charge.

The earbuds also come with a Cinematic Movie Mode, and Mobile Gaming modes to give users more customisation options. The TWS earbuds are IP55-certified, though the charging case has an IPX4 certification.

The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC/SBC codecs support. There's Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus devices. Additionally, users who do not have a OnePlus smartphone can download and use the HeyMelody app to get access to the settings of the OnePlus Buds Z2.

In related news, recently, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition was launched in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is priced at Rs 37,999 in India and will come in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is also available in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods colour options.