This is how much Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may cost in India 

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in India on February 1. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra has been leaked online. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a price tag of $1,400 (Rs 1,13,400) which makes it slightly more expensive than its predecessor Galaxy S22 Ultra. Last year Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Rs 1,09,999.



Even though Samsung has kept the design under wraps, the renders of the phones have been leaked multiple times on the internet. From what it looks like, there won't be a major overhaul in the design of Galaxy S23. As it looks pretty similar to the designs of the Galaxy S22. A tipster who goes by the name SnoopyTech had posted the official leaks of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the two phones that the company is expected to launch. The smartphones have been leaked in colours including Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.



While the design of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series is out of the bag, the specs have not been completely leaked. The one rumour that has been floating in the air is about the camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone, as per multiple reports, is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera. In terms of the specifications, both the models are rumoured to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process by TSMC. The powerful processor most certainly boosts the overall CPU and GPU performance of the smartphones.



In addition, the Galaxy S23 regular models may not get a huge update in terms of RAM. They are reported to feature only 8GB RAM options, like its predecessors- the Galaxy S22 series. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might get to see a 12GB RAM variant along with 1TB of storage.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Galaxy S23 regular models are expected to get a minor bump over its predecessor. However, the battery of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the same 5000mAh battery as its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.