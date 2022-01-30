This is how much you may have to pay for OnePlus Nord 2 CE, OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus recently launched their 2022 flagship smartphone the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, and now the company seems to be gearing up for the launch of more smartphones. In yet another leak, the pricing details and launch timeline of the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2T have been revealed.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. Reliable tipster Max Jambor recently published a tweet hinting at the OnePlus Nord 2 CE's launch on February 11.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with 6GB to 12GB of RAM. the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera module, consisting of a 64 megapixel primary camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, and 2 megapixel macro. It will have a 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Also, according to a new report by Yogesh Brar and 91mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2T could launch sometime in the April-May period and it will be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution. It will likely run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to sport a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It will have a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50 megapixel main, 8 megapixels ultrawide and 2 megapixel macro camera, and a 32 megapixel selfie camera in the front.

OnePlus is also working on a third Nord smartphone in the more affordable under Rs. 20,000 category. This affordable smartphone is expected to be launched around July or August.