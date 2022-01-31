This is how much you may have to pay for the OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T could be the newest addition to the brand's growing lineup of smartphones. In a recent leak, the specs of the rumoured device were teased. And a fresh leak has now appeared to reveal the launch and price details of the OnePlus 2T. The leak says that OnePlus Nord 2T will replace the OnePlus Nord 2. It further reveals that the device may launch in April-May and could be priced between Rs 30,000 - 40,000.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the information. He also revealed the launch timeline and pricing details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which is expected to launch on February 11. The specs of the OnePlus Nord 2T were unveiled by tipster Onleaks. According to the leak, OnePlus Nord 2T may feature a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord 2T may be equipped with the Dimensity 1300 chipset. This chipset will be a more powerful chipset than the Dimensity 1200 chipset that powers the OnePlus Nord 2. It is also said that the device may bring support for 80W charging like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It cannot be said as to how many variants OnePlus may launch. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, there could be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to be powered by the same 4500mAh battery as the OnePlus Nord 2. It may run Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on top.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to be priced at around Rs 30,000 - 40,000. In comparison, OnePlus Nord 2 starts at 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at Rs 34,999.