This is our best look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 ahead of launch

It seems like Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 will borrow heavily from the Galaxy Note. Recently, the renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were leaked online by tipster Evan Blass and now the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 have also surfaced online courtesy of 91mobiles.

These images show the smartphone in Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours. It looks very similar to the S21 Ultra except that the notable camera module is no more; the individual camera lenses themselves can be seen in the rear, likely to accommodate the sizeable sensors the phone is expected to have.

Notable changes include, the Galaxy S22 Ultra gaining the ability to use the S Pen and store it inside the body of the device. This change also means the Galaxy Note range will not be appearing in 2022, with the S22 Ultra becoming its successor.

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S22 range by February 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22: All that we know so far

According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a 6.09-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, as it were, the phone is expected to contain either an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, depending on the retail region.

The flagship smartphone packs a 50 megapixel primary rear camera along with ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. It could come with a 3700 mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging as well as wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and thin bezels. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to contain either an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, along with stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging.

The S22 Ultra is reported to be equipped with a 108 megapixel primary camera with an AI-powered detail-enhancement mode. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come in four colour options black, burgundy, dark green, and white.

Alongside the main camera, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to sport a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras, affording the phone with both a 3 and 10x optical zoom.