This is the most used emoji of 2021 and we are not surprised

The Unicode Consortium, a not-for-profit organization that sponsors the development and maintenance of international Bidirectional Algorithm for Language (BEL) coding systems, has released data about 2021's most popular emojis.

"Face with tears of joy" takes first place, it accounted for more than 5% of all emojis used, according to the report. Hearts come in second during the ranking from one to ten respectively followed by rolling on the floor laughing at third place, thumb ups 4th & loud crying face 5th.

How the ranking of the top 10 emoji has changed, according to Unicode Consortium data. Image: Unicode Consortium

The report also looked at emojis by category too, flags, despite being the group with the most emojis, were the least used category. The findings also include that the rocket ship emoji topped the Transport-air subset and that the flexed bicep was used the most under Body-parts.

The results show that categories like Face-smiling and Hands were some of the most frequently used emojis. Meanwhile, Plants and Flowers emoji were also very frequently used and dominated the 'Animals and Nature' category despite being a smaller sub-group. The 'bouquet' is most used in the plant flower category, and the 'butterfly' is the most common animal emoji.

Unicode notes that the top 200 list contains bigger jumps. The biggest gainers were the 'birthday cake' emoji that climbed to the 25th position from its earlier 113. The 'balloon' emoji is now in the 48th position from the earlier 139th place, and the 'pleading face' emoji is now at the 14th position from the earlier 97th place.

It is noteworthy that the coronavirus pandemic has contributed little to the popularisation of emoji microbes, which barely entered the top 500. Only two health-related emojis cracked the top 100 used in 2021 - the hot and woozy faces. Note that at the moment there are only 3,663 emoticons. The top 100 emoji comprise 82 percent of total emoji shares in terms of usage.

This type of data being just interesting is actually quite useful for the Unicode Consortium. It helps them to understand and gauge which emojis are most popular and helps them decide which characters to add next.