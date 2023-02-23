This is what an Apple employee gets after completing 10 years at the company 

Staying with the same company for many years isn't always easy. There are both good things and bad things that come with it. But if you stick with it and stay loyal to the company, they may reward you for your hard work and dedication.Have you ever wondered what kind of rewards Apple gives to its long-serving employees? A YouTubee who goes by the name DongleBookPro has accessed the award that an Apple employee gets after completing years at the company. He unboxed the gift box in a video.

It takes a lot of effort to stay with a company for a long time, but it can also provide job security, experience, and opportunities for advancement. YouTube revealed in the video that Apple employees get a square slab of aluminum, a polishing cloth, and a signed note from CEO Tim Cook.

"Congratulations on reaching this milestone moment. The work you've done, the challenges you've met and the breakthroughs you've made possible — they all add up to a profound and lasting contribution to Apple's mission to change the world for the better. On behalf of everyone at Apple, thank you for all you bring to our journey together," the note reads. The gift box also includes an Apple polishing cloth, which drew a lot of flak when it was released with a hefty price tag. The polished cloth which is primarily used to clean gadgets is $19.

The YouTuber further reveals that the aluminium slab is made from the same 6000 series aluminum that is used to make the companies other products including iPhones, iPads and MacBook. On one side of the slab, you will find a huge Apple logo and on the other side, number 10 is written on it which denotes the work anniversary. The slab also carries the employee name and his date of joining.

On a related note, Apple has not fired employee like the other tech companies have. The company assured that the layoffs are a last resort for them and that they will look for other costing measures. However, Apple fired hundreds of contract workers who are hired by third-party agencies but work with Apple employees on projects, people who are familiar with the matter told the New York Times.