This is what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg does to take his mind off bad news everyday

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has come up with a rather unusual way of dealing with an onslaught of news. The Facebook honcho revealed that he now surfs or rides a hydrofoil board to keep his mind free from the negative effects of news. There is more good news than bad news that comes our way. While some can easily get past the good and bad, the bad news gets to some people. Zuckerberg seems like one such person who gets too affected by bad news and hence needs something to cope with its effects.

In a recent interview on The Tim Ferriss Show, Zuckerberg described what he does the first thing he wakes up in the morning. Zuckerberg reveals that he wakes up each morning to a sea of emails, along with the news. He said that all that he deals with early in the morning is "a fair amount of bad news and new things that I need to absorb," he said. Zuckerberg elaborated that getting swamped by news and emails feels " almost like getting punched with a ton of new context.

Zuckerberg said that to overcome the feeling, he goes surfing or rides a hydrofoil, which lifts him above the surface of the water. "When you're out there in the water, it's pretty hard to focus on anything else. When you're on the board, you're focused on making sure you stay on the board and don't mess something up," Zuckerberg said. He further revealed that when he returns to his work after a surfing session, he feels like the news has settled in and it does not get as overwhelming as it does right after he wakes up. Several photographers have captured Zuckerberg surfing on the banks of a river he owns.

The CEOs of big tech companies do different things to keep their minds relaxed. Previously, Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an interview revealed that he unwinds using a non-sleep deep rest or NSDR.The NSDR is a specific technique to achieve "self-directed calm through mental focus". It comes with a bunch of pros that helps the practitioner of NSDR learn things better, it helps people relax, reduces stress and helps fall asleep more easily. "I found these podcasts which are non-sleep deep rest, or NSDRs.So while I find it difficult to meditate, I can go to YouTube, find an NSDR video. They're available in 10, 20, or 30 minutes, so I do that occasionally," Pichai said. There are three NSDR protocols including the Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR): Yoga Nidra, Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR): Hypnosis and Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR): Short nap.



