This Itel Pad One looks a lot like iPad Pro but costs only Rs 13,000

People who wish to buy an iPad but can not afford to so due to its exorbitant pricing, itel has got you covered. The company, which has only launched affordable and feature phones, has launched its first tablet, Pad One. Itel had previously ventured into the smart TV segment and now tablet. The Itel tablet also supports 4g calling in India. Other than that, the tablet features a large display and comes with a dozen other features. In terms of design, the tablet features two cameras placed vertically and also features a flat-edged design.

Itel Pad: Price and availability

The tablet is now available for purchase in India. It comes in two different color variants: Light Blue and Deep Grey. Interested buyers can find the product both online and offline in retail stores. The price for the tablet is Rs. 12,999. This device provides a cost-effective option for those looking to invest in a tablet without breaking the bank. With its availability in multiple color options and purchase locations, consumers have the flexibility to choose what works best for them. The Itel Pad One provides users with a reliable and affordable option for staying connected on the go.

Itel Pad: Specifications

The Itel Pad One features a 10.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD display which supports a resolution of 1280x800 pixels and features slim bezels. The tablet draws it power from the octa-core SC9863A1 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB. The itel Pad One Android 12 (Go Edition). It also features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens accompanied by a 5-megapixel AF camera with flash for the selfie camera

The Itel Pad One features a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery that provides an extended usage time, and 10W charging support that allows for quick charging. The dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G support make it possible to send text messages and make voice calls. Additionally, the tablet has WiFi and Bluetooth for easy connectivity and OTG support that enables users to connect to external devices.

The tablet also boasts a USB Type-C port, which ensures fast data transfer speeds. Its metal body has a sleek and stylish look and measures 241.37mm x 160.16m x 8.2mm, making it easy to carry around.

On a related note Itel expanded its product line by introducing smart TVs, which includes the L3265 and L4365 models. These TVs come with frameless designs that provide an immersive viewing experience, and their brightness ratings go up to 250 and 300 nits, respectively. Both models come with pre-installed OTT applications and a built-in Chromecast. The smart remote that comes in the box makes it easy to navigate through the interface.

