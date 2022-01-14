This may be our best look at upcoming Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro, which is likely one of the four smartphones in the Realme 9 series, is coming soon. A launch date is not clear yet, but that has not stopped the rumour mill from revealing the details of the phone. We recently saw some sketches of the Realme 9 Pro, and they gave us a rough idea of what the phone will look like. But, now, fresh renders have surfaced online and they offer our best look at the Realme 9 Pro.

Smartprix collaborated with renowned tipster OnLeaks to share what may be the first full renders of the Realme 9 Pro. The smartphone's design in these images looks nearly identical to that of the Realme 9i, which itself borrows its looks from the Realme GT 2 Pro flagship phone. I am guessing this new camera bump is going to show up on a lot of Realme phones this year.

The variant in the images has the Midnight Black colour, which looks appealing, but the report said there will also be Sunrise Blue and Aurora Green colour variants. The back has the Realme logo, stylised as "realme" and the rest is rid of anything bizarre like the "Dare to Leap" tagline. The phone has rounded corners in the image, and I think it will make for a good grip.

On the front, you have a punch-hole display, with a slightly thicker chin than the rest of the bezels. The report also mentions the key specifications of the Realme 9 Pro, and according to them, there will be a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ OLED display on the phone with a refresh rate of 120Hz. But whether or not it will be adaptive much like on the Realme 9i is not clear. The display will also embed the fingerprint sensor. It will use a 5000mAh battery with the same 33W charging technology that the Realme 9i comes with.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor will power the Realme 9 Pro, which means 5G support with nearly all bands currently proposed for India. The phone will make use of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but the report does not tell if there will be more than one storage variant. Cameras on the Realme 9 Pro will include a 64-megapixel main sensor on the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole, per the report.