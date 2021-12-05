This might be our first look at the Google Pixel Watch

Google is reportedly working on its own lineup of Pixel smartwatches. The company acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion USD, earlier this year, and is expected to launch in 2022.

Google's lack of confidence in Wear OS supposedly held it back from releasing a watch as recently as 2019. Samsung's decision to replace its homegrown Tizen with Wear OS for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 line might have supplied Google with all the confidence it needed.

Now according to sources, Google is planning to release a Pixel Watch, a flagship smartwatch that will demonstrate Wear OS in the same way that the Pixel series of phones showcases Android.

Leaked promotional image for the Pixel Watch Now reliable tipster Jon Prosser has shared an allegedly leaked official promotional image of the upcoming Pixel Watch. Google plans on including certain features that will be made available to the Pixel Watch only, similar to how it offers special Android features to Pixel phone users.

The Apple Watch has continued to be a great success, while smartwatches from Fitbit and Garmin have shown to be popular among consumers as well. Google has reportedly ordered processors from Samsung which would be capable of detecting body movements.

The latest Pixel watch according to the marketing images could be round-faced, without a bezel, and with features like a heart rate monitor and steps counter. It looks like the Google Pixel hardware team is developing the watch separately from Fitbit.

In terms of spec, there is not much known about the Google Pixel Watch, though one source suggests it will use a 5nm chipset, likely the same one as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 is rumored to have. Pixel Watch is likely to run Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chipset.

The Google Pixel Watch could be focused on fitness, both because Google is buying Fitbit, and because Google sent out a survey asking people about features they'd like to see in Wear OS, and those features included things like SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alerts, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing for medical devices and gym equipment, rep detection, and calorie tracking.

While information regarding the features of the Pixel Watch remains scarce, One rumored feature codenamed 'Blackghost', is thought to be a power management integrated circuit built into the chipset itself that will allow the watch to listen out for voice commands at all times without draining the battery.

The smartwatch by Google is likely to be more expensive than Fitbit models and will become a direct competitor to the Apple Watch. Pixel Watches it seems will have a metal casing rim around its face and a dial. There is no official word from Google on the same.