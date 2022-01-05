This new iOS 15.2 bug can freeze and crash your iPhone, claims security researcher

A new bug in iOS 15.2 can crash your iPhone. A HomeKit vulnerability has been spotted in the latest iOS 15 .2 and older which is causing the iPhone to reboot endlessly. The issue seems to have affected not only the iPhones that are running on the latest OS but also the iPhones that are still running the older OS. It has been reported that third-party apps can trigger the bug. Users have reported that these bugs have locked them out of the Home app while some users reported that their iPhones crashed completely.

The HomeKit was discovered by researcher Trevor Spiniolas via The Verge. He reported that When the name of a HomeKit device is changed to a large string, any device with an affected iOS version installed that loads the string will be disrupted. Things would not be changed even if you reboot your iPhone. He reveals that a cybercriminal could use email addresses resembling Apple services or HomeKit products to trick less tech-savvy users into accepting the invitation and then demand payment via email in return for fixing the issue

"Restoring a device and signing back into the iCloud account linked to the HomeKit device will again trigger the bug. There are two main scenarios that may occur afterwards, as outlined in the "Effects" section of this document," the researcher stated. The researcher also revealed that third-party apps can also change HomeKit device names pre-iOS 15.

The vulnerability can be exploited remotely by developer without the user knowing about it. To prevent the bug from harming your device, you can disable iCloud sync for the Home app. The researcher has revealed that Apple has not taken adequate measures to fix the issue that can harm iOS users so seriously. "Despite them confirming the security issue and me urging them many times over the past four months to take the matter seriously, little was done. Status updates on the matter were rare and featured exceptionally few details, even though I asked for them frequently. Apple's lack of transparency is not only frustrating to security researchers who often work for free, but it also poses a risk to the millions of people who use Apple products in their day-to-day lives by reducing Apple's accountability on security matters," the researcher noted.