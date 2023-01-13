This phone looks like iPhone, smells like iPhone, walks like iPhone but is not an Apple iPhone

Love it or hate it, Apple sends ripples across the tech industry whenever it launches new products. Be it AirPods, Mac PCs, or tablets -- many Android OEMs waste no time replicating their designs and offer the product for much cheaper. Last year, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, which did not excite many fans (reviewers alike) as the smartphone looks exactly the same as its predecessor, the iPhone 13 series. However, the Pro models -- iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max -- debuted with a distinct notch, which the company calls Dynamic Island, and flat edges. To offer customers the same experience at a much cheaper price, Chinese tech brand LeEco has released a LeEco S1 Pro smartphone that looks the same as the iPhone 14 Pro.

As spotted by GSMArena, the LeEco S1 Pro is available in China for pre-order at CNY 899 (roughly Rs 10,900) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB model. This is substantially cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro's base model that retails at 1,29,900 -- a difference of Rs 1.19 lakh.

However, there are prominent differences in hardware, which makes the LeEco S1 Pro cheaper. For instance, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display. The displays also offer different resolutions and refresh rates. The LeEco S1 Pro has HD+ (720x1600px) resolution, while the iPhone is capable of displaying content in high-end 4K resolution. The refresh rate on the LeEco S1 Pro maxes at 60Hz, whereas the 14 Pro is among the rarest smartphones to offer up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The report points out that the notch on the LeEco S1 Pro is functional, though it may not be as seamless as the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The Chinese counterpart also draws power from a 12nm Zhanrui T7510 chipset.

Interestingly, the LeEco S1 Pro has three cameras on the back, and the placement is the same as the sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro. The back includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and the front notch houses a 5-megapixel snapper. Moreover, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with barely 10W charging support. The 14 Pro supports 20W fast charging.

Since the LeEco S1 Pro is designed specifically for the Chinese market, the phone supports Huawei's Mobile Services instead of Google Mobile Services. It isn't entirely surprising as GMS (Google Mobile Services) remains unavailable in China.

While the LeEco S1 Pro looks exactly the same as the iPhone 14 Pro, many mainstream Android phone makers have taken inspiration from Apple for their smartphones. After Apple removed the 3.5mm audio jack in 2016, today, most smartphone makers have ditched the connectivity option from mid-budget and premium devices. Flat edges, which were introduced on iPhone 12 and above, feature on many phones by Vivo.