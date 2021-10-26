This teacher uses Pornhub to give Maths lessons, earns around Rs 2 crore per year

The only thing that comes to mind when you hear the word Pornhub is pornography. But did you ever imagine that a platform like Pornhub could be used to give math lessons? Well, none of us did until we came across a Taiwanese math teacher named Changshu, who gives math lessons on Pornhub. Now if you are wondering why would anyone want to watch math videos on Pornhub, his videos garner a million views, and he makes around Rs 2 crore per year. So irrespective of the platform, people do want to hone their mathematical skills.

Changshu, who operates under the handle changshumath666, has a verified account on Pornhub. Interestingly, he had also tried teaching maths on other porn sites including XVideos but got the kind of response he got in Pornhub because the other sites don't allow non-adult clops. But Pornhub seems to have no such biases, it wants its users to also learn maths. "Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them," Changshu told Mel Magazine.

Changshu's account features a message, "Play hard, Study hard". He can be seen in a grey hoodie and glasses in all his videos. He also solves mathematical problems on the green board and explains differential methods, in his native Mandarin. "People may not be interested in my videos, but they'll all know there's a teacher who teaches calculus on an adult video platform," he added. He believes people come to his videos on an adult site because over half of his viewers come for the novelty of seeing hard math taught on Pornhub.

Changshu wants more people to watch his videos on Pornhub as that would help him raise $250,000 a year, which he can use to pay his staff produce more videos of him teaching mathematics. "I didn't want to teach math on Pornhub. I wanted to let the world know that I'm a teacher from Taiwan who can teach calculus well," he told the magazine. Now it is rather bizarre that people find maths videos on a porn site interesting, it clearly shows how some people are so inclined towards academies and don't want to miss out on their maths lessons.

Changshu can also be found on Instagram and YouTube, so need not head to Pornhub to find his maths videos.