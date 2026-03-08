'This wasn’t an easy call': OpenAI Robotics head quits over Pentagon AI deal

The head of OpenAI’s robotics team has resigned, saying the company’s decision to deploy its AI models within the Pentagon’s classified network prompted her exit.

“This wasn’t an easy call,” Caitlin Kalinowski wrote in a post on X. “AI has an important role in national security. But surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorization are lines that deserved more deliberation than they got.”

According to a Bloomberg report, OpenAI confirmed her departure in an email statement and said it believes the agreement with the Defense Department “creates a workable path for responsible national security uses of AI while making clear our red lines, no domestic surveillance and no autonomous weapons.”

“We recognize that people have strong views about these issues and we will continue to engage in discussion with employees, government, civil society and communities around the world,” the company said.

TechCrunch had earlier reported Kalinowski’s resignation.

Kalinowski joined OpenAI in November 2024 as part of its robotics technical team, after previously leading the development of augmented reality glasses at Meta, according to her LinkedIn profile.

OpenAI finalized its deal with the Pentagon in late February after talks between the Trump administration and Anthropic PBC fell through. '

Anthropic had sought assurances that its technology would not be used for mass surveillance of Americans or fully autonomous weapons. OpenAI has not clarified whether its Pentagon work will replace services previously handled by Anthropic.

President Donald Trump directed government departments to stop working with Anthropic, and the Pentagon labeled the company and its products a supply-chain risk. Anthropic has said it plans to challenge the designation in court, arguing it was treated similarly to entities from adversary nations such as China’s Huawei Technologies Co.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month that the company’s fast-moving negotiations with the Defense Department appeared “opportunistic and sloppy.” OpenAI has also publicly opposed the blacklisting of Anthropic.