This WhatsApp scam can rob you of your personal, financial data

Phishing attacks are not uncommon on WhatsApp but during the festive season, scammers get more active. One such phishing link is doing the rounds, which lures users with gifts but can rob a person of his personal and financial data if you link on it. It has been reported that the link with Rediroff.ru can not only infect the iOS and Android smartphones along with the Windows PC. The scam has reportedly affected a large number of users on WhatsApp.

As per the CNBC report, the cyber attackers first send a link with Rediroff.ru in the URL to WhatsApp users along with the message. The message promises rewards and expensive gifts but to claim the rewards, the user is required to take a suspicious survey. It was reported that once the users were done filling out the questionnaires, they were redirected to a different website. The users were asked to fill out important information including name, age, address, bank information and other personal data. The scammers then manage to steal the data and sell it on the dark web.

Cybercriminals can also install potentially unwanted applications on the user's device. The attackers can also use the information to send spammy emails to the contacts of the user whose details have been compromised.

The phishing attacks won't ever stop, but it is important for users to keep their eyes open and not believe everything they read online. The first and foremost thing the users should do is check the authenticity of the link. If the link carries Rediroff.ru in the URL, they should ignore the link and delete it.

No authorized company will send you a message claiming to offer a gift. Even if it does, the link and the message content will be crafted properly. However, in suspicious messages, you would always find that the message is grammatically incorrect or the link is broken. Nonetheless, if you happen to click on any link unintentionally, you should scan your devices for any unwanted malware or unwanted applications.

If you also find any applications that do not seem genuine to you, you should uninstall the app right away. The festive season is looked upon as the perfect occasion to dupe innocent users, who will most likely believe in getting a gift.