Thomson 4K QLED TVs with Google TV OS launched in India, price starts at Rs 33,999

French home appliance brand Thomson has launched three new QLED TVs in India. Its new QLED TV series comes in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch and all the models are much more affordable than OLED TVs by rival brands. Another key highlight of Thomson's new QLED TV series is that it runs on Google TV OS instead of Android TV OS. Other features include support for multiple adult and child user profiles, Google Assistant-enabled TV remote, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Thomson QLED TVs price in India

The Thomson QLED 50-inch model (Q50H1000) costs Rs 33,999, and the 55-inch variant (Q55H1001) carries a price tag of Rs 40,999. The top 65-inch (Q65H1100) is priced at Rs 59,999.

All three variants will be available on Flipkart. The three TVs will likely be available with special offers during the Big Billion Days sale event. It comes in a single black colour finish.

Thomson QLED TVs specifications

All three Thomson QLED TVs are more or less similar in terms of specifications, except for the obvious differences in screen sizes. Thomson has used a QLED panel that promises better colours and deeper blacks than regular LED panels. All three QLED TVs offer 4K resolution and support Dolby Vision technology. Thomson is also flaunting the QLED TVs' slim bezels for a rich viewing experience.

The trio comes bundled with a 40W speaker system with support for DTS TruSurround sound and Dolby Atmos. Users can also manually switch between sound modes, such as Sport, Movie, and Music. Under the hood, the Thomson QLED TVs pack an MT9062 processor and a Mali-G52 GPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include two USB ports, three HDMI (ARC, CEC) ports, Bluetooth 5, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

As mentioned, users can set up multiple profiles that include a child's profile. The Bluetooth TV remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Assistant.