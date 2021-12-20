Thumka Boy was earning Rs 1 lakh per month from TikTok, then ban arrived and his life changed

There is no doubt that when the Indian government decided to ban TikTok last year, it did so because that was the need of the hour. But on the other side of the TikTok ban, there are the stories of content creators who were riding the popularity of the app in India, not just to earn some money but also to express themselves in ways that were not possible earlier. Abhijeet Singh, known on TikTok as Thumka Boy, is one of those creators.

Like many other TikTok stars in India, Abhijeet's life too changed overnight as India banned the short-form video app in June 2020. His earnings from the app, considerable and sometimes touching Rs 1 lakh per month, vanished and so did the euphoria that came from having 1 million followers.

Abhijeet's follower count had hit 1 million just a month before the ban came into effect. With TikTok no longer available in India, he is now trying to build his profile on Instagram, where he shows his dance moves at Abhijeet_adele. But so far, all his efforts pale in comparison of what he could do on TikTok. He is now also devoting time on building a career as a freelance graphic designer, a job much more mundane. The yawning gap between what he could with TikTok and what he does now reflects in his hope that one day the app will be back in India.

Breaking some taboos

Although India has a culture where male dancers are part of a rich repertoire -- Kathak for example -- the idea is mostly part of the high culture. In general, society doesn't look kindly towards male dancers sensually swaying their hips. Abhijeet, who loves dancing with thumkas (hence his nom-de-guerre as Thumka Boy), had a difficult time with his hobby before he found a place on TikTok.

"My love for dance attracted sneers from my classmates and friends," he says. Some questioned my sexual orientation and called me names after seeing my dance videos that I shared on Facebook. I felt suffocated and this made me hesitant to perform on public platforms."

TikTok was different. For some reason, to Abhijeet it felt like a place where he could have fun without getting weird looks. The people were receptive to what he was showing.

"I learnt about TikTok from my friends. I debuted on the app with my lip-syncing videos in which I would lip-sync to a female voice. Later I started using Sunny Leone's voice and the video gained more than 2 lakh views," he says. "I am also a Beyonce fan and that is where this love for twerking comes from. You will notice that my hip thrusts are very much inspired from her. I gradually started making dance videos and in no time, they went viral too."

In the first dance video of Abhijeet that went viral, one sees him dancing to a popular Bollywood song. "I still don't know what made that video so popular. It went viral overnight and people even started making duets with me. I had put my soul in that video and maybe that's why it clicked so well," he says.

When his videos went viral, Abhijeet gained confidence. He felt relaxed, expressed himself the way he wanted to do, and saw a way to gain followers and earn money. "TikTok gave me a breathing space. Here I could dance and have fun without fear of being judged. Of course, negative comments were also there but I chose to ignore them and continued being myself," he says.

And earning some money

Before money, of course, came the fan following. Abhijeet made videos in Pune and used Hindi songs, but he enjoyed a fan following across the country. He remembers how one day he met a fan who had travelled from Kerala just to meet him and get a photo with him.

"This person used to comment on my videos but since there are hundreds of comments on every video, I could not notice him," says Abhijeet. "One day I got calls and texts from friends telling me that there was this guy who had come to meet me. He was at a bus stand near my place. I drove to meet him. We made a dance video together. He was so happy to see me. His reaction was priceless."

Gradually as his videos went viral and his fan following grew, Abhijeet saw that the app had started making him money. He hit 1 million followers a month before TikTok was banned in India. In the month when it was banned, Abhijeet had earned Rs 1 lakh from promotions on TikTok.

The first few weeks after the ban were hard. Abhijeet recalls that it was like the end of a dream. In the months before the ban, there was much he had staked on TikTok and now some of his friends and family members berated him for trying to make a career on an app. A few months before the TikTok ban he had even said no to a German company that had offered him job as a graphics designer. "I said no to the job because I wanted to stay focussed on my TikTok video. I reached out to the company after the ban but they said that they had laid off 200 employees and were in no mood to hire anyone," he says.

He now works as a freelance graphics designer, although he is also trying to recreate -- and failing so far -- his TikTok magic on Instagram. "My earning has gone down by over 50 per cent. I earn somewhere around Rs 30,000 now. There is no monetary benefit from Instagram yet. I am doing barter promotions currently. My mentor says I need to have at least 1 lakh followers on Insta to get good promotion offers from brands," says Abhijeet.

More than the money, Thumka Boy misses the thrill of entertaining and delighting a million followers. "I enjoy graphic designing too but it cannot bring me the same size of fanbase and appreciation like TikTok," he says.

There are TikTok-like apps now operating in India such as Josh, Chingari and Takatak. But Abhijeet has no time or regard for them because he says that they offer fake fan following. "I want to be known for my talent. I am always hungry for love and appreciation but it should be genuine and not fake fanbase," he says.

He is now working to launch his own graphic designing brand. He is also writing songs and plans to push them on his YouTube channel, a platform he hasn't yet explored much. "I will continue making Instagram Reels and will focus more on my YouTube videos. TiKTok nudged me in a direction and I plan to keep walking on it," he says.

But more than anything, he hopes for the return of TikTok. "I realize that it is a Chinese app and it is controversial. However, I still hope that there was some midway for this and that the government could bring it back. It not just gave me money but also immense love and popularity," he says.