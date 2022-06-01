TikTok coming back to India? Company seeking local partnership

Bytedance-owned video platform TikTok had a nasty exit from India, leaving thousands of creators at crossroads. The government of India has banned TikTok in a shocking move citing national security threats. However, things may change now as TikTok owners are reportedly looking for new partners in India. As per the ET report, Bytedance is currently in talks with the Hiranandani group to reinstate the video sharing platform in India.

Hirandandani group is one of the largest real estate developers in India with projects across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. The real estate giant also runs data centre operations under Yotta Infrastructure Solutions and has recently launched a technology-led consumer services arm-Tez Platforms. As per ET reports, the talks between the two companies is currently at an "exploratory stage". The sources close to the publication have also stated that the government officials have been informed about the plans."There have been no formal talks with us yet. But we have been informed of the plans. As and when they come to us for approval, we will examine their request," a government official told ET.

However, it is unclear whether the government of India will let a Chinese-run app relaunch India after its long-standing issues with China.A TikTok representative told the daily that the company is looking forward to connecting with Indian users again.

TikTok was banned over security issues. The video sharing platform was found storing the personal data of Indian users. It was alleged by the Indian security experts that the stored data is shared with the government outlets in China. The government this time is certain that if TikTok returns to the country, they will have to abide by the Indian laws and guidelines.

"Critical user data should not be stored outside India. All apps and websites have either made provisions to store data locally or are making the necessary changes to their data storage and processing policies. If they (Tiktok) come back, they will have to follow these norms," the official said.

TikTok had a massive user base in India. It was among the biggest markets outside China and in 2019, the 15-second video platform was the top downloaded app in India on the Android platform. It was not only used for entertainment purposes but provided employment opportunities to people from all walks of life and irrespective of their background.