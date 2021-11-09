TikTok is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, Instagram at second: Sensor Tower

Over a year after the Indian government decided to ban the short video sharing app TikTok, its appeal does not seem to be fading globally. The social media app TikTok is topping global popularity charts. TikTok has been revealed as the world's most downloaded app in the month of October, with more than 57 million installs.

The Chinese video-sharing platform owned by ByteDance has now been the most downloaded non-gaming app for more than 10 months, according to Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform data.

According to the report, the countries with the largest number of downloads were China at 17 per cent, followed by the US at 11 per cent. Instagram was the second most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide last month after TikTok, with more than 56 million downloaded, which represented a 31 per cent increase from October 2020.

India accounted for the highest number of downloads for Instagram. The countries with the highest percentage of Instagram downloads were India at 39 per cent, followed by Brazil at 6 per cent. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month of October.

The numbers in the report are based on the two most popular app stores, Android's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

However, Instagram is fighting to compete with the competition of TikTok and its short videos. The Facebook-owned platform, which typically featured still images, is moving towards 'reels' its form of short videos to compete with the rising popularity of TikTok directly.

Last year, the Indian government decided to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including TikTok and the immensely popular First Person Shooter game PUBG Mobile. The Indian government cited non-transparency and national security in its order to ban the Chinese origin apps.

Also, according to the report by Sensor Tower and MAAS, online shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India in October 2021. The Indian social e-commerce company, Meesho, contributed more than 12 million downloads. Meesho also made it to the list of top ten apps by overall downloads globally during October 2021.