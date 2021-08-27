TikTok may no longer remain a short-video platform, spotted testing long-format videos

TikTok may soon let users post long videos on its platform. After increasing the time limit of its videos from one minute to three minutes, TikTok may now allow users to post a 5-minute-long video. The information was shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who posted a screenshot of an account update from TikTok, which hints at the upcoming feature. TikTok has rolled out the update to a bunch of users.

"Upload longer videos: Upload videos up to 5 minutes long from your device. Make sure you're using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app or tiktok.com," the notification from TikTok reads.

A Twitter user that goes by the name @blueasyraff had shared the video that shows TikTok testing eight minutes long videos. A 9to5 report also states that TikTok is testing different video lengths before a final roll-out. Some users even reported the ability to upload 10-minutes long videos. The reports reveal that users will be able to fast-forward videos. The feature is currently not available in the short videos.

When TikTok increased the limit in July from one to three minutes, the company said that it wants to give more flexibility to the creators. It wants to give the choice to the creators to express more in one video rather than posting multiple videos. This can work well for creators who feel three minutes are not enough to tell a story through videos and rightly so.

TikTok since its launch had strictly adhered to its short video format. It was also received well by the users, and it is still a hit amongst the consumers. However, now TikTok wants to broaden its horizon and venture into the long-format space. It is likely to take on YouTube and Instagram with its long-format videos.

Interestingly, both YouTube and Instagram have their own versions of TikTok in the form of Shorts and Reels. Instagram had launched Reels at the time when TikTok was eliminated from India. It is currently the most popular and widely used short video platform in India. Although there is no standalone app for Reels, it is the favourite Instagram tool amongst Indian users. Shorts, on the other hand, have not managed to pick up pace in India.