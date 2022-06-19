TikTok's parent company ByteDance lays off more than 100 employees, here's why

ByteDance, which is TikTok's parent company, has reportedly shut down one of its game development studios. According to a report from ANI news agency, the company has shut down the 101 Studio in Shanghai that ByteDance had bought three years back. The cited source suggests that there are different reasons as to why it has taken this step.

It is being said that its game development studio wasn't giving much of profit and the performance was also not up to the mark. "TikTok owner ByteDance is disbanding one of its main game studios due to its disappointing performance," Nikkei Asia reported.

The report claims that the studio has around 300 employees, but the company hasn't fired all the employees. The cited source suggests that some of them have been moved to other verticals within ByteDance. It is being said that TikTok is planning to make an entry in the gaming segment, which might be one of the reasons why ByteDance is shutting down this studio. The short-video-making platform has already been spotted testing gaming in the Vietnam region.

TikTok is one of the popular and best services of ByteDance that gained a lot of attraction in the last two years. The app allowed users to create and share short videos to express themselves. A lot of people liked this idea of making short videos and having editing tools as well. Following this, Instagram also launched a new section called Reels.

Reels was launched in India about two years ago when TikTok was banned in the country to let TikTok lovers give an alternate option to share dramatic yet entertaining short videos. Instagram just recently extended the time frame for its short video platform Reels to give users a variety of options.

